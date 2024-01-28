‘Confident that strength of India-France partnership will illuminate path forward’: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that the comfort of friendship and strength of partnership between India and France will illuminate the path forward.

President Murmu made the remarks as she hosted a banquet in honour of the French President Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other dignitaries were present.

In her address, President Murmu said India and France are on a shared journey to the future and added that the two nations are building a future that matters to the people of both nations, especially the youth. She said that the two nations are building a “strong and successful France” and a “secure and developed India.”

President Murmu said, “From handicrafts and space, India and France are on a shared journey to the future. Together we are building a future that matters to our people, especially our youth. A future of hope, of equal opportunities, of quality education, of research and innovation, and of a clean environment, we are building a strong and successful France, a secure and developed India, and a world at peace”.

“President Macron, along with our Prime Minister, you have outlined an ambitious vision of our partnership for India’s Amrit Kaal 2047. Your presence with us today has strengthened our resolve to realize this vision. Today we stand together before the world two great nations, each with a distinct contribution to human progress, independent in our thought, responsible in our actions and sensitive to the needs of the world. I am confident that the comfort of our friendship and the strength of our partnership will illuminate the path forward,” she added.

She noted that both nations have influenced each other with specialities. She called the French language a “popular choice” for students in India. She recalled her visit to Puducherry in August and spoke about the union territory’s unique confluence of diverse cultural streams. Calling Puducherry a “living bridge” between India and France, President Murmu noted that the architecture and lifestyle of people in the union territory showcase French influence.

President Murmu said, “In matters of food and drink too, we have influenced each other with our specialities. Just as there are impressive scholars of ancient Indian languages and Vedic studies in France, the French language is a popular choice for students in India. If we look towards cinema, we again find ourselves connected, be it the influence of the French New Wave on our most eminent directors or the increasing presence of Indian films and film stars on the Cannes Red Carpet.” (ANI)

