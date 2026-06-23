Congress calls ‘Operation Tiger’ unconstitutional; BJP calls it democratic choice

NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday reacted to the ongoing political developments under the banner of ‘Operation Tiger’, alleging that attempts to pressure elected representatives into switching parties through intimidation, coercion, or investigative agencies are unconstitutional.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said, “Our constitutional and democratic system is founded on elections, which are a crucial pillar of democracy. If elected representatives are being pressured through intimidation, coercion, muscle power, or through agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to change sides, then such actions are unconstitutional.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera also took a swipe at the operation, saying, “The number of tigers is already decreasing. Give it some time and see how their numbers fall further. Those who consider themselves ‘tigers’ should wait and watch what happens next.”

Responding to the criticism, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana defended the developments, saying, “There is democracy in the country. People take decisions in the interest of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP work for national interest. Representatives make their own decisions based on what they believe will contribute to development.” (IANS)

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