Congress, Communists fooled people: Kiren Rijiju on Kerala Assembly elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju slammed both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF on Friday.

He asserted that for the first time, both the Congress and the Communists stand exposed in front of the common people.

He alleged that these parties fooled the people of the state for a long time. The Union Minister declared that the BJP and NDA have introduced a clear-cut policy for the future of Kerala. He asserted that the Congress and the Communists are misleading the public and spreading falsehoods regarding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The Union Minister also alleged that the Congress Party has historically treated the Muslim community merely as a vote bank. In contrast, he asserted that even micro-communities are given equal importance under the BJP leadership.

“This time the election in Keralam is very interesting because for the first time both Congress and the Communist stand exposed. They have fooled the people of Keralam for a long time. Every 5 years, they change power, but the people have not been taken care of. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we have a solid plan for Keralam. BJP and NDA have come out with a clear-cut policy for the future of Keralam. What I have seen is that the Congress and the Communists are misleading people and telling lies about FCRA...Before PM Modi became the prime minister, the minorities in the country were being ignored. Congress used to treat the minorities, particularly the Muslim community, as its vote bank. The micro minorities are also being given due importance under our govt. I want to tell the Muslim community that Congress is treating their community as a vote bank, which is harmful for Muslims. Why should they become a vote bank of one party? We are for everybody,” Rijiju told ANI. (ANI)

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