No one should face any problem: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assures no lockdown

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reassured that there is no lockdown in the country and urged state governments to prevent hoarding and ensure smooth fuel supply while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's decision to slash excise duties on petrol and diesel, calling it a historic step to protect common citizens amid global uncertainties.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "I would like to thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire people. Because in such a difficult time, when there is a war going on in an area where all our gas, petroleum products come from, still taking such a big step at such a time, this is not an ordinary step."

He highlighted the government's focus on keeping prices under control: "Because the Prime Minister has shown us today that no Indian should face any problems in their daily lives. Even a common person can understand how little gas and oil are produced in our country and that we depend on imports. In everyday life, everyone needs gas, petrol, and diesel. So, to take such a major decision to ensure that prices do not rise in any way and are kept under control, with petrol excise duty at just Rs 3 and diesel made completely duty-free - is remarkable. We just spoke to many people, and everyone said, 'Thank you, Prime Minister'."

Rijiju also emphasised parliamentary support for the measure: "He (PM Modi) has taken such a big decision. Today, the Parliament session is being convened again. So, our MPs will also welcome this. Because MPs are the representatives of the people. And the government has taken such a big decision in the leadership of the Prime Minister; in this, the MPs would like to thank the Prime Minister. This is a good sign from the Parliament." (IANS)

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