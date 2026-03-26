Everyone will stand with government: Kiren Rijiju after all-party meet on West Asia

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that all political parties, including the Opposition, have reached a "broad understanding" that a unified front will be presented by everyone regarding the current global tensions in West Asia.

"I feel satisfied in telling you that the government has answered all the questions asked by the entire opposition. Finally, all the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, whatever steps it takes according to the prevailing situation, everyone will support it unitedly... I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition that such information should be given, the government has given adequate information today," Rijiju told reporters after the all-party meeting.

The all-party meeting on the West Asia situation saw participation from both the government and opposition parties, with discussions focusing on the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Rijiju thanked all participating parties and said that the government responded to all questions raised by opposition leaders. He added that opposition parties were assured that their concerns regarding the impact of the West Asia situation on India and the safety of Indian citizens were addressed in detail.

"Today, an all-party meeting was called by the government on the West Asia situation. I want to thank all the members of all parties who participated in the meeting. All the opposition leaders' questions and queries were answered by the government. All the opposition parties have assured us that they will stand with the government in all the steps the government takes according to the situation," said Rijiju.

"Everyone attended and participated well. All party leaders shared information and expressed their concerns on behalf of their respective parties. Opposition members asked many questions about how the situation in West Asia, arising from the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States, will impact India, and what steps the government has taken for the Indian people. The government responded comprehensively and thoroughly," he added. (ANI)

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