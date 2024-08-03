Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh moves Privilege Motion in Rajya Sabha against Amit Shah

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday moved a Privilege Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his “Early Warning” claims regarding the Wayanad Landslide.

In his letter, Jairam said, “In his response to a calling attention on the Wayanad landslides in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, the Union Home Minister made several claims on early warning systems and how they were not utilized by the Kerala government despite alerts issued by the Union Government well ahead of the tragedy. These claims have been extensively fact-checked in the media.”

“It is clear that the Union Home Minister misled the Rajya Sabha with his emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the Union government which have been proven to be false. It is well established that misleading the house by a minister or a member constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the house,” the Congress leader said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Kerala government could have minimized the losses in Wayanad if they had become alert after the Central government’s warning about potential landslides and the risk of people’s lives.

He added that irrespective of the party politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will stand with the people of Kerala.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha Union Home Minister Shah said, “Early warning was given, that is why on July 23, we sent 9 teams of NDRF and three more were sent yesterday. Had they become alert the day the NDRF teams landed, a lot could have been saved. But this is the time to stand with the government and the people of Kerala. Irrespective of the party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Kerala.”

He also said that the Central government had sent an early warning to the government of Kerala 7 days before the incident, and then on July 24, 25 and July 26.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, during the rescue operations in Wayanad, found four people alive in the rubble, including two men and two women today.

According to the officials, the rescued individuals were stranded in the Padavetti Kunnu in Wayanad. The operation was carried out with precision and care, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George today confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30. Minister George said that 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered so far. (ANI)

