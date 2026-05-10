Congress high command begins final round of deliberations on Kerala CM pick

NEW DELHI: The decisive round of discussions to choose Kerala's next Chief Minister got underway on Saturday at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, with the party high command initiating what is expected to be the final phase of consultations before announcing the party's leadership choice in the state.

Senior party leaders and All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers deputed by the Congress leadership arrived at Kharge's residence amid intense political activity and growing factional lobbying within the party.

The meeting assumes enormous significance as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) prepares to return to power in Kerala after scripting a massive electoral victory in the Assembly polls.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, along with AICC General Secretary Incharge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, are participating in the discussions aimed at arriving at a consensus candidate for the Kerala Chief Minister's post.

The three principal contenders -- veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal have also reached Kharge's residence, signalling the beginning of high stakes deliberation that could shape the future course of the party in Kerala.

Saturday's discussions come against the backdrop of intense pressure from various camps within the Congress, particularly after supporters of Satheesan openly protested in parts of Kerala demanding that he be elevated as the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Congress sources indicated that the party leadership is keen to avoid any public divisions and is working towards evolving a formula acceptable to all factions.

However, with each of the three leaders commanding significant backing within the Legislature Party and organisational structure, the final decision is being closely guarded by the Congress high command.

All eyes are now on Kharge and the Congress leadership as Kerala awaits clarity on who will lead the new government. (IANS)

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