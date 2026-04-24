Notice aane do...reply hamare log denge: Mallikarjun Kharge on getting EC notice

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing a notice to him over 'terrorist' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that "our people will reply to it".

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, "Notice aane do. (Let the notice come). We will reply to it in the evening. Our people will reply to it."

Reacting to the issue, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal defended Kharge and criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remarks on Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging disrespect towards a senior political leader.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "He has forgotten how to make remarks upon an elderly National President of a party. He should remember the civilised and cultural identity of the state. BJP and RSS believe that all knowledge and wisdom reside solely with them and that others are inferior to them. This statement implied the same." (ANI)

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