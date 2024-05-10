Congress indulging in racial abuse: Karnataka BJP slams Sam Pitroda

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s ‘racial’ remarks, stating that the party is indulging in “racial abuse” of people.

“The people of South India have a history of 5,000 years. Without knowing the facts, Congress has called us South Africans while attempts are being made to disturb the peace,” Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters. He said that the statement by Sam Pitroda reveals the mindset of the Congress.

“The racial inclinations and making remarks over skin colour are in the DNA of the Congress. Before the controversial remark, Congress MP from Karnataka D.K. Suresh had made similar comments. Now, Sam Pitroda has made a remark that will divide the country,” he said.

He said that with this development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, through his party, has assured racial discrimination.

“Racist ideology had resulted in deaths. Great personalities like Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi launched an agitation against racism. The Congress has now divided the minds of the people on skin colour. They have called people with a 5,000-year history Africans. What colour does the Congress want to paint the Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and Dalits living in Karnataka with?” he said.

He said that even as Sonia Gandhi hails from Italy, the Congress leaders force us to accept her as an Indian. “We have also agreed that she is the daughter-in-law of this country. The Congress should reveal from which country Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hail,” Ashoka said.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured ‘African guarantee’ in the state. “The Congress is treating Hindus as second-grade citizens. The British made a law which said children are not eligible to become rulers. Now, the Congress is bringing a similar law for the biological children not having rights over the property of their parents,” he said.

Sam Pitroda found himself amid a storm a day ago, over his controversial statements, the latest being his racist observation of the country’s diversity.

“A diverse country, where people on the East look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like White and people in the South look like Africa,” Pitroda said while speaking exclusively to the Statesman. (IANS)

