Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tears into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark

Gorakhpur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “mujra” remarks and said that no Prime Minister had ever used such a language for opposition leaders in the history of the country.

PM Modi attacked the INDIA bloc in Bihar over the reservations issue and accused it of doing “slavery” and “mujra” for the Muslim vote bank.

Reciting a composition of famous saint Baba Gorakhnath, the Congress leader said that it is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to maintain the “dignity” of the post.

“What is Modiji saying? I heard the speech of Bihar, no prime minister has ever used such words for opposition leaders in the history of the country. Your faith and your hopes were once attached to Narendra Modi, but isn’t it the responsibility of the prime minister to maintain the dignity of the post? Is it not his responsibility to maintain the decorum of his post? We respect the Prime Minister’s post. His reality can now be seen. Do not show so much reality to the country. He has forgotten that he represents the country. What will the future generations say,” Priyanka Gandhi said, addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur.

She said the prime minister calls the entire country his family, but it does not reflect in his words. “Family members always have respect for each other (ankho ki sharam) that should not be lost, that should always be kept,” she said.

She further said that women, farmers, youths of the country everyone is worried.

“Today the women, farmers, youths everyone is worried...We the people of INDIA alliance and Congress talk about the issues of the common people and work to solve them,” she added.

Continuing her attack on the BJP, Vadra said that “BJP candidates say that if the number crosses 400, they will change the Constitution and take away the reservation. At the same time, the Congress Party and INDIA bloc talks about your issues.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that no other Prime Minister has ever used in this country.

“Let them (BJP) claim. The fact is that their intelligence agencies have told them that they are restricted to 180 (seats) or even below 180. That’s why the PM is talking in a language that no other Prime Minister has ever used in this country,” he said.

PM Modi said that came down heavily and said that she stand with the SC, ST, OBC communities.

“I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights. For Modi, Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar’s sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform mujra (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC, ST, OBC reservation staunchly. Jb tak jaan hai ladta rahunga,” PM Modi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ravi Kishan Shukla, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Kajal Nishad and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Javed Simnani are the main candidates in the Gorakhpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the last phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh has been scheduled in seven phases. Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh won 71 seats, while the Congress managed to only win two seats. (ANI)

