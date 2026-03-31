Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opens Kerala campaign with sharp attack on LDF-BJP

ADOOR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched his Assembly election campaign in Kerala with a sharp attack on both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a "hidden understanding" between the two while outlining a series of welfare promises ahead of the April 9 polls.

Addressing a large rally in Adoor, Gandhi framed the electoral contest as one between the Congress-led UDF and what he described as a tacit Left-BJP alliance. He argued that the BJP does not treat the Left as a serious national opponent and claimed that leaders who genuinely challenge the BJP face greater investigative pressure.

Gandhi also criticised Narendra Modi, accusing the Prime Minister of selectively raising religious issues and remaining silent on the Sabarimala Temple in certain speeches to avoid politically harming the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala. He further claimed that the Left government has drifted from its ideological roots and adopted "corporate-friendly" policies similar to those of the BJP. Highlighting economic concerns, he pointed to the struggles of rubber farmers and called for greater focus on MSMEs, agriculture, and domestic manufacturing.

Further, he accused PM Modi of opening India's agriculture sector to the international market and allowing the US to dictate its fuel procurement strategy to fulfil the country's energy needs.

However, Gandhi's remarks on Sabarimala have drawn criticism. Opponents argue that the Prime Minister has, on multiple occasions, directly addressed issues related to the temple, including allegations of gold theft. In earlier speeches, Modi accused the LDF government of failing to protect religious traditions and cited reports of irregularities, promising strict action if the BJP comes to power in the state. He also reiterated these allegations at a recent event in Kochi, targeting both the LDF and the Congress-led UDF over the issue. (IANS)

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