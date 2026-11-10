Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lists SIR, Delimitation, EVMs among electoral issues

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday listed out a "package" of election-linked exercises, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and proposed Delimitation of seats in the Lok Sabha, as he slammed the Centre.

In an X post, Gogoi also flagged the electoral bonds, which allowed for anonymous donations to political parties and were struck down by the Supreme Court. He also accused the BJP of breaking opposition parties and making hate speeches during poll campaigns and also alleged "faulty" EVMs. He wrote, "Modi- Shah - Election Commission of India package for people of India. 1) Delimitation - redrawing of constituency. 2) SIR - including fake and deleting genuine voters. 3) Electoral bonds - for corporate donors to get zero IT-ED raids. 4) Promote break-up of opposition parties and freeze symbols. 5) Transfer of Government officers - more you bend, the higher your promotion." "6) Legal protection for chief election commissioner. 7) Scheduling of election campaigns. 8) Model code of conduct - get away with most vile communal remarks and hate speech. 9) EVMs - faulty. 10) Scrutiny of candidates- disqualify opposition candidates," the Congress leader added.

This comes amid Opposition parties' ongoing agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, and the SIR exercise. The INDIA bloc has demanded CEC's resignation and a rollback of the SIR exercise. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had challenged Prime Miniter Narendra Modi to an open debate on the SIR exercise. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Gandhi to take up the issue in Parliament. (ANI)