Gaurav Gogoi Demands Probe into Mafia Links Behind Guwahati Hotel Shootout

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday visited the Barpeta residence of the Bharali family, whose members were killed in the shootout at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, and offered condolences to their relatives.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Gogoi alleged that the accused shooter, Ghanakanta Gogoi, might have been acting as part of a larger land or property mafia syndicate and questioned whether he was the mastermind behind the incident. He said discussions with the bereaved family had raised questions that required an in-depth investigation. The entire case should not be closed merely because an encounter had taken place, he said, adding that police must identify and apprehend those allegedly operating behind the shooter.

Gogoi also alleged that land mafias targeted families owning properties in prime locations in Guwahati, using intimidation, force or fabricated cases to grab land. He called for the alleged kingpins and other conspirators behind the shootout to be identified and arrested.

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, he said both encounters and crimes were increasing. He maintained that police could not conclude the investigation by dealing only with the alleged shooter.

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