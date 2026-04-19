Congress Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi told to file reply in voter roll fraud case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday directed Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to file her written submissions in a criminal revision petition alleging fraudulent inclusion of her name in electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship.

While listing the matter for further hearing on May 16, the Rouse Avenue Court directed both parties to file their written submissions within a week.

During the hearing, counsel for the complainant concluded his oral arguments and sought permission to place on record certain documents received from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The court allowed the request and permitted the documents to be taken on record. It was argued that the revision petition, moved by advocate Vikas Tripathi, does not seek commencement of trial at this stage but only seeks a direction to the police to investigate the allegations. The complainant's counsel further argued that at the time when Sonia Gandhi's name was allegedly included in the voter list, she had not acquired Indian citizenship, raising suspicion that the inclusion may have been based on forged or fraudulent documents. (IANS)

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