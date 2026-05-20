Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over rising fuel, fertilizer prices

Bengaluru: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising prices of essential commodities, including fuel and fertilisers, characterising the situation as a "clear economic failure" of the Central government.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister lacked the necessary foresight and vision to navigate the escalating national and international economic challenges. The Congress chief expressed deep concern over the continuous depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar and warned of further economic strain on the common man.

"The repeated hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas and now, even fertiliser prices will rise. The things that are happening I want to ask Modi ji: did you not foresee these developments? Did you not give them any thought? On one hand, we are facing a situation akin to a world war. Despite being fully aware of all this, PM Modi said there is no problem in our country, and everything is fine," Congress president Kharge told reporters.

He further added, "While the value of the dollar remains stable, the value of the rupee continues to plummet. Today, the rupee has depreciated significantly; within just a day or two, the exchange rate could very well hit 100 rupees to a single dollar. This constitutes a clear economic failure on Modi's part." (ANI)

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