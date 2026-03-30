Congress releases list of 284 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released the list of 284 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal. The party has nominated Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur while Mausam Noor who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Malatipur. The list also includes Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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