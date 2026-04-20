Congress, their allies will suffer for sin committed against women: Sarbananda Sonowal

Ranchi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched a sharp attack on the Congress and its allies, including the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, accusing them of “insulting” the women of India after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women’s reservation failed to pass in Lok Sabha. Sonowal claimed the opposition parties have been exposed for “conspiring” to commit injustice against women for decades and warned that Congress would “suffer for the sin” of obstructing the Bill.

Addressing the press conference, Sonowal said, “Congress and its allies insulted women. They raised their voice against this step we took. They hatched a conspiracy. They insulted the women of this country. Congress, SP, TMC and DMK hatched a conspiracy to oppose this Bill. Everyone saw this. They stand exposed now as to how, for the past several decades, they have been conspiring to do injustice to women. Congress will have to suffer for the sin it committed against women.” (ANI)

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