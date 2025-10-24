Congress workers protest ticket distribution for Bihar polls

Patna: Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest in Patna over the distribution of tickets for the Bihar elections. They demanded the removal of the Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru. Congress worker Madhurenra Kumar Singh alleged that the tickets of some sitting MLAs were cut unfairly.

Madhurenra Kumar Singh said, “This protest isn’t against the party. We’re here to protest against the in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, and to remove him from office. The tickets of five or six sitting MLAs were cut. What was the reason? What was the criterion? Vijay Shankar Dubey, a five-time MLA, had his ticket cut because the Congress candidate from his constituency lost the Lok Sabha elections.”

He asked on what basis tickets were given to those who lost by a bigger margin in the previous election.

“By the same standard, why wasn’t Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s ticket cut after he lost by 9,000 votes from the Kadwa Assembly constituency of Katihar? Munna Shahi, the candidate who lost by 113 votes in the previous election, also had his ticket cut. So, what was the basis of the survey on which tickets were given to those who lost by 35,000 votes but not to those who lost by 113 votes?” he further said.

The Congress has announced a total list of 61 candidates for the Bihar polls. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, sources in the alliance told ANI on Thursday.

Sources said that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28, after the Chhath Puja festival. (IANS)

