Meghalaya: Congress gears up for grand revival in Garo Hills

SHILLONG: In what could set the stage for a high-voltage political realignment in Meghalaya, three-time former MLA and Congress heavyweight Deborah C. Marak has dropped a political bombshell — hinting at a major joining spree that could redefine the balance of power in Garo Hills. With the Congress quietly manoeuvring to reclaim its lost turf, Marak, the working president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in charge of Garo Hills, revealed that three to four former legislators who are very strong will join the party one after another, signalling the start of what could be a strategic comeback campaign before the 2028 political showdown.

Marak, known for her political acumen and her firm hold over grassroots networks, exuded confidence that the Congress is poised for a strong revival in the region. “Yes, Congress is reviving in Garo Hills. You have seen the last MP elections; we have done very well in the Tura seat. Now the situation in Garo Hills, especially in the District Council, has been happening for months—the District Council offices are locked down. If you look at the scenario, I am very sure we will do very well in Garo Hills. We are organisation-based, and we are organizing in each and every constituency, and we are ready to fight when there is an election,” she asserted with conviction.

Dropping further hints without naming names, Marak confirmed, “Very soon a few people are joining Congress. I don’t want to name them; it’s not good. The joining spree is likely to start by the end of October. They are very strong politicians from TMC, BJP, and NPP.” Her words point toward a potential realignment of political loyalties that could dramatically shift the equations in the Garo Hills power corridors.

Asked about the involvement of MDCs in the upcoming inductions, Marak was measured but cautious. “So far we have not received any information if they are coming with MDCs; let us see. Let them join first. Congress has certain formalities — you cannot just allow and make them join. We have to take permission from the AICC; we have to inform them, and they will give their approval,” she explained, highlighting the procedural precision the party intends to maintain.

When asked about the timing and coordination with the AICC, Marak added, “Pala told me, but he didn’t tell me when to go. We are supposed to go, and he will inform me, but we have to know when AICC leaders are available. They are busy for Diwali. It is up to Pala to inform the AICC leaders. AICC leaders will soon be visiting the state.” Her statement adds an air of suspense to the unfolding developments, as the Congress prepares for what could be a symbolic comeback moment under the watch of Delhi leadership.

Echoing optimism about the party’s revival, Marak remarked, “Definitely, with these joining schedules, we will definitely retain our lost glory. It depends on the party workers and the people. Because in politics there are only ups and downs, and we will regain. With the coming back of the old leaders who once left us, of course, that will really help the party.”

However, on the much-speculated possibility of Dr Mukul Sangma’s return to the Congress fold, Marak was categorical. “No information, we don’t contact, we don’t talk to each other,” she said bluntly, dismissing rumours of any rapprochement between the two veteran leaders.

Ending on a note of renewed vision, she added that the party is witnessing growing interest from emerging leaders. “Many young leaders and aspiring candidates are coming and taking forms because we want to groom young leaders. Till the end of this month, they are still taking forms.”

