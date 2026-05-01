Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declares ICSE, ISC 2026 results

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country. According to an official statement, the results indicate consistently high levels of achievement, with overall pass percentages remaining above 99%.

The ISC (Class XII) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.13%, with girls securing 99.48% and boys 98.81%, as stated in the release. Similarly, the ICSE (Class X) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18%, with girls achieving a pass rate of 99.46% and boys 98.93%, once again, girls outperforming boys in both examinations.

The Northern region recorded the highest participation in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In terms of performance, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in the ISC (Class XII) examinations with a pass percentage of 99.87 per cent, followed by the Western region at 99.55 per cent. (ANI)

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