Higher Secondary Examination results 2026: High pass rates across Assam

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HAFLONG: Dima Hasao district has delivered an impressive performance in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2026 results, with the Arts stream leading the charge at a stellar 88.22% pass percentage. Overall, the district’s performance underscores strong academic resilience across streams. In Arts, 2,045 students appeared, of whom 1,804 passed—464 in first division, 875 in second division, and 465 in third division. Science followed with an 80.94% pass rate out of 320 candidates, including 75 in first division, 165 in second division, and 19 in third division, for a total of 259 successful candidates. Commerce recorded an 82.29% pass rate, with 79 out of 96 students passing (16 in first division, 42 in second division, and 21 in third division). The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) extended heartfelt congratulations to all students who successfully passed the Higher Secondary Final Examination, the results of which were declared today.

SILCHAR: Sribhumi topped the HS Science stream in the Barak Valley with a 92.32% pass percentage, followed by Cachar with 88.14% and Hailakandi with 81.17%.

In the Arts stream as well, Sribhumi recorded the highest pass percentage (79.73%), followed by Hailakandi (62.85%), while Cachar had the lowest pass percentage (59.83%) in the entire state. In the Commerce stream, however, Cachar performed better with a 77.48% pass percentage, followed by Sribhumi (73.59%) and Hailakandi (69.68%).

BOKAKHAT: In the Higher Secondary Final Examination results declared on Tuesday, Milanjyoti Bori secured the highest marks in the state in Office Secretaryship (Office Practice and Computer Learning). She passed in the First Division, earning letter marks in three subjects. Milanjyoti is the daughter of Raju Bori and Sabitri Bori of Mahuramukh Bartika village. She appeared for the examination from Bokakhat Higher Secondary School under the Vocational stream.

GAURISAGAR: Several institutions across Sivasagar district delivered outstanding performances in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results declared on Tuesday, with multiple schools achieving a 100% pass rate. Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School maintained its remarkable record of cent percent results in the Arts stream for the 19th consecutive year. Of 55 candidates, 43 secured first division while 12 passed in second division. Ruby Pukan topped the school with 92.2%, earning letters in five subjects. Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute also recorded strong results, with Akash Neog scoring 95.40% and Bhiolina Gogoi securing 93.60%. Konwerpur H.S. School and Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jokaichuk H.S. School, Charing, also achieved 100% success. Jhanji H.S. School and Deoraja Janata H.S. School reported perfect results, while Khanamukh H.S. School registered an impressive 98.56% pass rate, reflecting the district’s academic excellence.

HOJAI: In the Higher Secondary results declared by the Assam State School Education Board, Division-II on Tuesday, students Chirag More and Yuvraj Singh of Sankardev Senior Secondary School (Sankardev Junior College), Hojai, brought laurels to their institution by securing 97% marks in the Commerce stream. Principal Tapan Kar expressed happiness over the consistent performance of students, attributing the success to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance. He said the college achieved a 100% pass percentage across all three streams—Arts, Commerce, and Science. In Arts, out of 101 first-division students, several scored above 90%, 80%, and 75%, with the highest being 93.4%. Commerce recorded 109 first-division students, with 15 scoring above 90% and the highest at 97%. Science saw 50 first-division students, with the top score at 89%. Toppers Chirag More and Yuvraj Singh credited their success to teachers and parents and expressed their ambition to become Chartered Accountants. Another student, Rounak Agarwal, who scored 96%, also shared similar aspirations and thanked teachers for continuous motivation and guidance.

TEZPUR: The Higher Secondary Final Examination results brought widespread celebration in Tezpur, with students from several institutions delivering outstanding performances across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. A student of Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School secured the highest marks in Physics in the entire state, while a student of Tezpur Science Academy topped the state in Sociology, highlighting the region’s academic excellence. Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School recorded strong results with a 95.65% pass rate in Arts, 91% in Science, and 89.12% in Commerce, along with multiple star and letter marks. Assam Valley Academy continued its tradition of excellence, with Mayurakshi Mahanta scoring 100 in Physics and 99% in Chemistry, securing 475 marks, the highest in the state for Physics. Sonu Saha also secured the second position in the district. Tezpur Science Academy achieved cent percent results across streams, while Darrang College and Tezpur Inspire Academy also reported excellent outcomes. Tezpur Dimension Academy maintained a 100% pass rate in all streams.

JAMUGURIHAT: Students from the Naduar region delivered commendable performances in the Higher Secondary Final Examination results declared by ASSEB on Tuesday, with several schools recording high pass percentages and notable individual achievements. At Jamuguri HSS, Arts stream students secured a 100% pass rate, with 66 in first division, 131 in second, and 14 in third division. The Science stream also achieved 100% pass, where 58 of 62 students secured first division. The Vocational stream recorded a 90% pass rate. PM Shri Dekorai HSS registered a 99.23% pass rate overall, while Chatia Senior Secondary School and Chatia HSS also posted strong results, including a 95.65% pass rate in Science. THB College showed mixed performance across streams, with pass rates ranging from 64.13% in Arts to 87% in Science. Jamuguri Senior Secondary School achieved a 100% pass result, with 32 first-division holders including distinctions and star marks. Liza Devi scored 99 in Geography.

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district has delivered an impressive performance in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 conducted by the Assam State School Education Board, with strong results across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

The Science stream emerged as the best performer, with 2,502 out of 2,650 students passing, recording a high 94.42% pass percentage. A total of 1,885 students secured first division, reflecting strong academic excellence. The Arts stream, with the highest number of candidates, saw 6,764 out of 8,001 students pass, achieving 84.54%. Commerce recorded a 77.91% pass rate, with 970 out of 1,245 students clearing the exam, including 565 first-division holders. The Vocational stream also performed well, with 32 out of 34 students passing and a 94.12% success rate.

MANGALDAI: Aspirational district Darrang has delivered a stellar performance in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026, the results of which were declared on Monday. In the Arts stream, Darrang secured the second position among the state’s top-performing districts, registering a pass percentage of 92.99% against the state average of 79.54%. Of the 8,102 candidates who appeared, 7,534 passed. Among them, 3,832 secured first division, 2,768 passed in second division, and 934 obtained third division. The district’s Science stream performance was even more impressive, with a success rate of 97.01% compared to the state average of 89.79%. In Commerce, Darrang recorded 90.52% against the state average of 81.31%. Meanwhile, the district’s oldest government-run institution, Mangaldai Govt. HS School, stood out for its exceptional results. According to the Principal of the 123-year-old institution, the school achieved a 100% pass rate in Science, with all 47 students passing in first division. Sixteen of them secured star marks.

NAGAON: According to the declared results for 2026, Nagaon district recorded the pass percentages in Arts 86.49%, in Science 94.18% and in Commerce it is 84.72% while in Vocational it is 88.16% In Arts stream, a total of 13,231 candidates appeared from the district and among them, 11,444 passed and 1,887 failed, with 3,751 students in first division, 4,881 students in second division and 2,812 in third division respectively. Similarly, in Science stream among total 3,573 students, 3,365 passed and 208 students failed, with 2,387 students in first division, 860 students in second division and 118 students passed in third division.

GOALPARA: Goalpara district recorded strong performances in the Higher Secondary results, with girls in the Arts stream leading the way. Harshita Ghosh and Nowrin Hayat of Kalpana Chawla Memorial (KCM) Academy scored 95.2% and 95%, outperforming many peers. Of 48 Arts students from the academy, eight secured distinctions and 26 earned first divisions. PR Govt. HS & MP School also performed well, achieving pass percentages of 96 in Arts, 91 in Commerce, and 93 in Science, with 48 students securing first divisions across streams. Among private institutions, Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School reported 30 first divisions and eight distinctions. Gurukula Academy’s Science students also excelled, with several scoring above 90%, reflecting the district’s overall academic strength.

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