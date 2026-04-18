Country will fall apart: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims changing demographics in Bengal

MALDA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday projected a higher Muslim demographic in the future for the Northeast and West Bengal after the new census is conducted, pitching for a BJP-led state government in the upcoming assembly elections in the guise of a united front among Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and Meghalaya against illegal infiltrators.

Speaking to ANI in Malda, Sarma claimed, “After this census, Bengal’s demography will change again. The Muslim population in Bengal will go up to 32%, and 36% in Assam.”

Sarma claimed that without a joint task force between Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, Bangladeshi infiltrators would continue to enter unchecked.

Further alleging that in every census, the Muslim population has increased by 4-5% CM Sarma appealed to the people of Bengal that “saving the country is in your hands,” pitching the BJP for the upcoming polls.

“If Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya do not work together, the country will fall apart, it will become a hub for Bangladeshi Muslims,” he said, strategically calling for West Bengal’s people to join the list of NDA-led states.

Meanwhile, TMC on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam CM of conspiring to “flood Bengal with outsiders” and weaponising the NRC to target communities like the Rajbongshis with the electoral SIR process.

“With the active help of Central Forces, @BJP4India and @himantabiswa are conspiring to flood Bengal with outsiders from Assam to rig the voter list and change our demography. They ran the NRC in Assam. Now they are weaponising the same NRC by sending notices to the Rajbongshi community. The game plan is clear: Create fear and exclusion, rig the voter rolls, steal the election through manipulated ballots,” alleged TMC in an X post. (ANI)

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