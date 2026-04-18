West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vows to fight ‘Bangla Birodhi’ forces

KOLKATA: In a last week West Bengal poll campaign push, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday turned up the heat against what she calls the “Bangla Birodhi” Bharatiya Janata Party.

Campaigning for candidates contesting from various seats in the Cooch Behar district on Thursday, CM Banerjee vowed to fight for protecting Bengal, safeguarding people’s rights, and preserving its secular fabric.

“As long as I stand, I will not allow the Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars to inflict misery or suffering on the people of this land. I will fight to protect Bengal, safeguard the rights of those I am elected to serve, secure the future of this beautiful state, and preserve our secular fabric and inclusive ethos against every force that seeks to tear it apart,” she posted on X, posting a campaign rally video alongside.

“But I need you beside me, as you have always been,” her post added.

Remembering her long political journey, she said that she has been consistent in her ideology, and has walked “every step of this journey with the people.”

“From my days in student politics to three terms as Chief Minister, I have walked every step of this journey with the people. That has never changed. It never will. There is no greater joy in my life than being among my Maa, Mati, Manush. You are my greatest asset,” her post read. (ANI)

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