Crash on Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway kills 12 near Palghar; 35 injured

Palghar: At least 12 people were killed and over 35 injured after a container truck collided with a vehicle carrying wedding guests on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said. The incidenttook place near Dhanivari village in the Kasa area when a speeding container truck travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai rammed into an Eicher vehicle transporting people to a wedding ceremony.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, trapping several passengers inside. The wedding party was travelling from Bapu village in Dahanu to Dhanivari. While initial reports said over 40 people were on board, local accounts suggested the number may have exceeded 100, raising concerns of overcrowding.

Residents rushed to the scene and joined police and rescue teams in pulling victims from the wreckage. The injured were taken to Kasa Sub-District Hospital, Vedant Hospital and nearby medical centres. Officials said several victims remain in critical condition.

Police have begun an investigation and are examining whether speeding, negligence and possible overloading of the wedding vehicle contributed to the crash. Traffic on the busy highway remained disrupted for hours during rescue and clearance operations. (IANS)

Also Read: India switches to digital-only tolls on national highways with FASTag, UPI payments