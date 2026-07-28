CRPF distinguished itself through its unwavering courage and commitment to duty: PM on Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to all CRPF personnel on the paramilitary force's Raising Day, highlighting how it has distinguished itself through its unwavering courage and commitment to duty.

"Greetings to all CRPF personnel on their Raising Day. The CRPF has distinguished itself through its unwavering courage and commitment to duty. From safeguarding internal security to serving citizens during challenging situations, CRPF personnel have always placed the nation first. Their efforts in eliminating the menace of Maoism are particularly notable and have contributed to peace and progress in the lives of several people", he said in a post on X.

CRPF Raising Day is observed annually on July 27 to commemorate the establishment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India's largest Central Armed Police Force. The occasion pays tribute to the unwavering dedication, courage and sacrifices of CRPF personnel, who play a vital role in safeguarding the nation's internal security, maintaining law and order, and assisting civil authorities during emergencies. (IANS)

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