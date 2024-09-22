‘CTA’s Security Department to hold investigation against who threatened to kill Dalai Lama’

Dharamshala: The security department of the Central Tibetan Administration has been tasked with investigating a recent threat against the Dalai Lama. A person of alleged Tibetan origin issued a video message on social media, threatening to kill the Dalai Lama.

This issue was discussed during a recent session of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, held in Dharamshala. The Tibetan Parliament has assigned the investigation of this matter to the Security Department of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Dorjee Tseten, a Tibetan Parliamentarian in exile, told, “So the issue was discussed in the recent Tibetan Parliament’s session. As a member of the Tibetan Parliament, I have condemned this criminal act, and members of the parliament have expressed concern over this statement. We directed the Department of Security of the Central Tibetan Administration to conduct a thorough investigation, and the culprit must be held accountable, with action taken as per the law.”

She continued, “As of now, I don’t know about that person; what we know is that he is not a resident in India. We were informed that he is based either in Europe or in Australia, so nothing is confirmed, and a thorough investigation will reveal the motive behind this threat. However, we want to assure community members and followers of His Holiness the Dalai Lama that there is no security threat to him. This matter is of prime importance to both the government of India and the Central Tibetan Administration, so that I want to assure.”

Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, another MP in exile, commented, “It’s very disappointing in a way, but we know that China uses various measures to create unrest within the Tibetan community or among Uyghurs. For me, I don’t consider it very important because I trust the security that India’s government has provided for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. The love and support that Tibetans, especially those inside Tibet, have for him are profound. When you have several individuals suspected of having influence from the CCP, it hardly matters, and I don’t think it’s a concern for us. We know that His Holiness will be around for a very long time, spreading his message of love, peace, and compassion across the world” (ANI)

