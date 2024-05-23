Cybercrime surge in India: Over 7,000 daily complaints in 2024

New Delhi: India is grappling with a significant surge in cybercrime, registering an average of more than 7,000 complaints per day up to May this year so far.

The majority of cyber fraudsters targeting India are believed to be operating from key locations in Southeast Asia, including Pursat, Koh Kong, Sihanoukville, Kandal, Bavet, and Poipet in Cambodia; Thailand; and Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko in Myanmar, Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, said while addressing media here on Wednesday.

This marks a continued upward trend, with around 113.7 per cent surge in cybercrime complaints from 2021 to 2022, and 60.9 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

The number of complaints has been steadily increasing over the past few years: 26,049 in 2019; 2,55,777 in 2020; 4,52,414 in 2021; 9,56,790 in 2022; and 15,56,215 in 2023. So far in 2024, a total of 7,40,957 complaints have already been lodged.

This year, most of these cyber fraud incidents are associated with fake trading apps, loan apps, gaming apps, dating apps, and algorithm manipulation.

Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre or I4C wing has received a total of 4,599 complaints regarding digital fraud between January and April this year, involving a total of Rs 1,203.06 crore. Additionally, there have been 20,043 trading scams amounting to Rs 14,204.83 crore, 62,687 investment scams totalling Rs 2,225.82 crore, and 1,725 dating scams worth Rs 132.31 crore reported. In this regard, a total of 10,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed by various law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

