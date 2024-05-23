Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have brought Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar back to Delhi from Mumbai.

In Mumbai, Bibhav Kumar was taken to three locations by Delhi Police, his phone location was tracked in all three spots. Statements of a few people have been recorded by the Police.

A day earlier, Bibhav Kumar was taken to Mumbai by Delhi Police for investigation in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case. Delhi Police had earlier mentioned in the Tis Hazari Court that they would take Kumar to Mumbai to the place where he had allegedly formatted his phone.

The police said that this sequence of recreation of crime is important to understand whether the alleged formatting was done to destroy crucial evidence from Kumar’s phone. Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) penalizes people for destruction of evidence of a crime.

On Wednesday Swati Maliwal claimed that party leaders of the AAP were under pressure to spread wrong information about her.

“Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, and they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party...You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me. I am not angry with them, the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don’t even expect anything from anyone...I have started a fight for my self-respect, and I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the Swati Maliwal case. The SIT is headed by North Delhi’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala who has been handling the investigation. Three Inspector-rank officers are also included in the SIT, which includes the officer of Civil Lines Police Station where the case was registered. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘INDIA Alliance will get clear majority in LS polls’: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh

Also Watch: