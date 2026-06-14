Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to unveil Maharana Pratap's statue in Agra today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the statue of Maharana Pratap in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday. In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Tomorrow, 14 June, I shall be in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. I shall attend the statue unveiling ceremony of Maharana Pratap and later address a public meeting. Looking forward to it," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad's Dundigal and awarded the President's Commission to the graduating cadets, marking the successful culmination of their pre-commissioning training for the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A total of 231 Flight Cadets, comprising 194 men and 37 women, including the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), were commissioned as officers in the IAF following their graduation from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on June 13.

In addition, nine officers from the Indian Navy, three officers from the Indian Coast Guard and two officers from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded 'Wings' on the occasion. 'Brevets' were also awarded to three officers on successful completion of their navigation training. (ANI)

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