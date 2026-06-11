Defence Ministry Signs Rs 449-Crore Deal for Indigenous High-Tech Navy Jammers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a Rs 449 crore deal with Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems Private Limited to buy 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) jammers for the Indian Navy. The systems will have at least 75 per cent indigenous content, according to an official statement.

The ECGNSS jammers can disrupt enemy satellite navigation signals, reduce their tracking ability, and carry out deceptive jamming. The new systems are expected to improve the safety of Indian Navy ships while operating in complex threat situations.

The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Defence Ministry said the deal supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives while strengthening the country's maritime security. It also marks an important step towards developing advanced defence technology within India.

India's defence sector has seen major growth in the last decade. Defence production has risen 174 per cent to Rs 1.54 lakh crore, while exports have increased 34 times to Rs 23,622 crore. The private sector contributed around Rs 15,000 crore to these exports, showing its growing role in defence manufacturing. (IANS)

Also Read: Thai F-16s dropped bombs on Cambodian border village: Defence Ministry