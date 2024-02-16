Delhi: 11 Charred to Dead in Factory Fire in Alipur, 4 Injured

NEW DELHI: In a tragic turn of events, 11 people were allegedly charred to death after a fire in a factory at Dayal Market in Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday evening.

The fire which started around 5:30 pm, resulted in injuries to four people, including a police constable.

The injured victims were identified as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34), and Karambir, a Delhi police constable.

All the victims have been admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for medical assistance.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in two paint and chemical godowns and spread across eight shops in the market.