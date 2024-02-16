Delhi: 11 Charred to Dead in Factory Fire in Alipur, 4 Injured

NEW DELHI: In a tragic turn of events, 11 people were allegedly charred to death after a fire in a factory at Dayal Market in Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday evening.
The fire which started around 5:30 pm, resulted in injuries to four people, including a police constable.
The injured victims were identified as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34), and Karambir, a Delhi police constable.
All the victims have been admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for medical assistance.
Reportedly, the fire broke out in two paint and chemical godowns and spread across eight shops in the market.
A video of the incident posted on social media showed huge flames coming out of the factory while smoke clouds covered the area.
At least 22 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were deployed to douse the massive inferno and it took four hours to control the raging fire.
Preliminary investigations suggested the presence of chemicals stored on-site which triggered an explosion resulting in the fire outbreak.
Meanwhile, Delhi police have filed a culpable homicide case against the owner of a paint factory in Delhi’s Alipur.
The factor was reportedly operated by Akhil Jain, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).
Furthermore, the identities of the deceased victims are yet to be revealed. Police informed that the bodies are being preserved at Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital.
Earlier on January 26, a fire broke out in a house on the ground floor of a multi-story building in Delhi's Shahdara area, resulting in the suffocation deaths of four people, including a nine-month-old girl. Two others were injured in the incident.
Similarly, a fire in a multi-story building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura on January 18 claimed the lives of six individuals, including four women.
