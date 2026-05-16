Delhi BJP slams Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for doing politics over fuel price hike

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP said on Friday that the statements being made by AAP leaders regarding the partial increase in petrol prices are making them a subject of ridicule, as they are trying to mislead people about the global impact of the Gulf conflict on oil prices.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson, Shankar Kapoor, said that it is natural for even a one-rupee increase in petrol and diesel prices to hurt ordinary citizens, but at the same time, every citizen of the country understands that this increase is the result of rising international oil prices, which the Government of India has managed to keep to a minimum.

Kapoor said that the Delhi convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lacks understanding of international issues, and if only AAP leaders had done some research, they would have known that, in Indian currency terms, petrol is being sold at Rs 105 per litre in New York and Rs 92.50 per litre in Moscow.

In such a situation, AAP Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj should explain how oil purchased by India from either Arab countries, the United States or Russia will cost less.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the decision of Delhi High Court Judge Swarna Kanta Sharma to withdraw from hearing the liquor scam case after filing a defamation suit concerning personal and family-related insults made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is proof of her ideal judicial functioning and high personal ethics. (IANS)

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