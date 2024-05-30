Delhi Braces for Sweltering Heat as Temperatures Approach 50 Degree Celsius

NEW DELHI: the Northern and Central parts of India are experiencing an extremely hot weather condition, known as a heatwave.
The temperature in the capital city, Delhi, reached a provisional record of 52 degree Celsius, which would be the highest ever recorded in India if confirmed.
Over 37 cities in India recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius this week. Authorities have issued warnings about illness related to the heat, and at least three deaths have been reported so far.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the BBC that a team was dispatched to the Mungeshpur area in Delhi, where the temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius was recorded, to verify the reading.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the report of 52.3 degree Celsius is likely inaccurate and IMD will verify the same.
Taking to X, he wrote, “It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon.”
IMD characterized this temperature as an “outlier” compared to temperatures recorded at other stations in Delhi, which ranged from 45.2 to 49.1 degree Celsius in different parts of the city.
Meanwhile, officials have cautioned that fines will be imposed on anyone found wasting water, as the city is facing water shortages and has had to reduce supplies to certain areas.
Furthermore, the IMD stated that the intense heatwave conditions are expected to ease over the next 2-3 days.
The IMD in a statement added, “It has rained at many places in Delhi in the afternoon resulting in further fall of temperature. Heatwave conditions will reduce during the next 2 - 3 days due to gradual fall in temperature in association with approaching western disturbance, rainfall/thunderstorm and southwesterly wind blowing from the Arabian Sea to northwest India.”
Earlier today, some areas in Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden shift in weather, with light showers bringing some relief from the intense heatwave.
