Delhi Braces for Sweltering Heat as Temperatures Approach 50 Degree Celsius

NEW DELHI: the Northern and Central parts of India are experiencing an extremely hot weather condition, known as a heatwave.

The temperature in the capital city, Delhi, reached a provisional record of 52 degree Celsius, which would be the highest ever recorded in India if confirmed.

Over 37 cities in India recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius this week. Authorities have issued warnings about illness related to the heat, and at least three deaths have been reported so far.