Meghalaya: IMD Forecasts Normal to Below-Normal Maximum Temperatures for Meghalaya and Northeast During Hot Weather Season

SHILLONG: India's Weather Department (IMD) has given a glimpse into what's in store for the upcoming hot season (March-May). According to them, normal to lower than normal peak temperatures are expected in Meghalaya and the Northeast. This information comes from the IMD's yearly hot season outline titled 'Projected Temperatures and Rainfall for Hot Season (March-May) and March 2024.' It gives a countrywide overview of temperature and rainfall.
In the forecast, temperatures hotter than usual are predicted for most of India. An exception is a few regions such as the Northwest, Northeast, Central, and Peninsular areas. Here, normal to cooler than normal temperatures are anticipated. Also, during the hot season, most of the country will likely experience higher than usual nighttime low temperatures.
Specifically for March 2024, higher than normal temperatures are predicted across the Peninsula, Northeast, and West Central India, including many Northwest areas. On the other hand, normal to cooler temperatures are expected in most parts of East and East-central India, plus some Northwest regions. Nighttime low temperatures higher than normal are forecasted for most areas in India, apart from a few spots along the Himalayas. There, they predict the temperatures to be normal to a bit cool.
The IMD mentions a greater number of heatwave days than normal for most of India between March-May 2024. The exceptions are North East India, the Western Himalayas, the Southwest Peninsula, and the West coast. However, come March 2024, an increase in heatwave days is anticipated in the northeast Peninsular areas, many parts of Maharashtra, and some regions bordering Odisha.
IMD predicts that in March 2024, most of the country will experience more rainfall than usual (>117% of Long Period Average - LPA). Besides a few southeastern parts of the South Peninsula, northeastern areas, and parts of Northwest India, which may receive less rainfall, the rest of India can expect regular to extra showers.
Since 2016, IMD has been providing forecast outlooks for temperature ranges in both warm and chilly seasons, constantly striving to improve accuracy. Their current method relies on the Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) technique. This incorporates global climate models from a range of climate prediction and research hubs, including IMD/MoES Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model.
