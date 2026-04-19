Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tells Metro officials to complete Phase 4 on time

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction works at R.K. Ashram Marg Metro Station under Delhi Metro Phase 4 and directed officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

“We are making decisive investments in modern transport infrastructure, expanding networks, upgrading systems, and reinforcing connectivity across the city. The objective is clear: faster journeys, cleaner mobility, and a more seamless everyday experience for every citizen,” she said in a statement.

Preparing strong and modern connectivity in line with Delhi's growing needs is our priority. This is an important step in the construction of a developed Delhi, she said.

The expansion of the Metro in Phase 4 will give a new momentum to Delhi's connectivity, she said.

“After inspecting the ongoing development works at R.K. Ashram Marg Metro Station, instructions were given to the officials that the work should be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with minimal inconvenience to the public,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post on X. She said the Metro is the lifeline of Delhi. Every day, lakhs of passengers travel in it, so special emphasis is being placed on quality, safety, and adherence to timelines in every task.

“Discussed in detail with DMRC officials the progress status, construction quality, and measures to improve passenger facilities. Instructions have been given to the officials to ensure that the pace and transparency in the work are maintained and that passengers face no inconvenience of any kind,” she said.

While presenting the Delhi Budget 2026-27 last month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated Rs 22,236 crore or around 21.44 per cent of the Budget 2026–27 for improving air quality and for green initiatives, including clean Yamuna, to secure a pollution-free future for the next generation.

Highlighting key features of the 'Green Budget' for 2026–27, an official said in a statement that of the total state budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore, Rs 22,236 crore has been allotted to 17 departments receiving phased allocations to ensure coordinated action across sectors. The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 4,758 crore to scale up electric buses and strengthen a cleaner public transport system. (IANS)

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