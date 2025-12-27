Shared taxis, EVs key to pollution control strategy: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that shared taxis and EVs are key to the government’s pollution control strategy, and officials are in touch with transportation network companies such as Ola and Uber to prioritise shared rides.

Shared taxi services, which were available in Delhi before the pandemic but were discontinued later, are now being considered for revival to provide affordable and convenient transport options to commuters, she said.

The Delhi government is continuously working towards multi-level reforms in the transport sector to control air pollution and reduce traffic congestion in the capital, said CM Gupta.

The government believes that effective pollution control is not possible without reducing the number of vehicles on the roads; keeping this in view, shared transport and electric mobility are being actively promoted, she said, adding that the administration is continuously working towards reforms in the transport sector to control air pollution and reduce traffic congestion. The Chief Minister said the government is also increasing the number of automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations to ensure that no vehicle operating in the capital contributes to pollution. “To provide better passenger services to the people of Delhi, the Government will soon hold a special meeting with transportation network companies,” she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the core objective of the Delhi government’s transport policy is to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads while ensuring that passengers do not face any inconvenience in their daily commute. The government aims to enable a limited number of vehicles to serve a maximum number of passengers, thereby ensuring smooth traffic flow and effective pollution control, she said. She stated that the government is in continuous dialogue with transportation network companies such as Ola and Uber and expects them to prioritise shared rides, increase the participation of women drivers, and promote environmentally friendly services. The Chief Minister informed that the upcoming meeting with transportation network companies will deliberate on restarting shared taxi services, increasing the number of women drivers, and exploring the integration of private electric vehicles into taxi services.

She said that the government is seriously deliberating on ways to ensure that fewer vehicles can safely, conveniently and affordably transport a larger number of passengers, thereby reducing road congestion and pollution levels. (IANS)

