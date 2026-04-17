Momentous day for all women across country: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday termed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a significant step for women across the country and expressed hope for its unanimous passage. "This is a momentous day for all women across the country; I hope it is passed unanimously..." she said.

The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Reacting to the DMK's opposition to the bill, Gupta criticised the party's stance, calling it narrow-minded.

"I believe it reflects their narrow-mindedness and petty mindset that they are behaving this way regarding a bill concerning women. Today, half of the country's population is looking to these political parties, waiting to see when they will receive their rightful dues. I pray that God grants everyone wisdom and that this bill gets passed..." she added. (ANI)

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