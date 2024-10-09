Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Forcibly Thrown' Out Of Official Residence, Alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of event, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday leveled serious allegations, saying that the luggage and belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were thrown out of her official residence -- 6, Flagstaff Road -- on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order.

The incumbent AAP, led by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accused the BJP of hatching a plot to capture the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence.

"Delhi Chief Minister's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader," Delhi CMO said in an official statement.