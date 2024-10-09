Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Forcibly Thrown' Out Of Official Residence, Alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of event, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday leveled serious allegations, saying that the luggage and belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were thrown out of her official residence -- 6, Flagstaff Road -- on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order.
The incumbent AAP, led by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accused the BJP of hatching a plot to capture the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence.
"Delhi Chief Minister's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader," Delhi CMO said in an official statement.
Visuals showing several cartons and luggage being taken out of the Delhi CM's official residence have emerged. A team of Public Works Department (PWD) officials was also seen arriving there.
It may be noted that newly appointed Delhi CM Atishi shifted to bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines earlier this week, days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it following his resignation from the CM post.
