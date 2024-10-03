‘What kind of dictatorship is this’: CM Atishi on Delhi Police’s prohibitory order

New Delhi: After a plea was moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi Police’s prohibitory order, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that they hope justice will be delivered from the Supreme Court in this matter.

Atishi said that a lot of gatherings take place during the festive season, and imposing prohibitory orders at this time will hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

Speaking to reporters, CM Atishi said, “What kind of dictatorship is this, what kind of orders are these? I don’t remember that such sections were imposed in the history of this country or this city, that too during the festival time. Navratri is starting, Ramleela is starting. There is no more sacred time than this in Hinduism.”

“Every family organizes events at its own level. There is kirtan in every street. There is a program in every temple. If you stop people from gathering at such a time, then it is natural that it will hurt the religious sentiments of the people. This issue has now gone to the Supreme Court; we hope that we will get justice from the Supreme Court,” she added.

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, for issuing an “impractical order” on restrictions ahead of the festive season.

This comes after a plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Delhi Police’s prohibitory order banning assembly of five or more people from September 30 to October 5, saying that it will affect footfall during Dussehra and Navratri festivals.

Sunil, a priest of the famous Kalkaji Temple in Delhi and the Secretary of Manas Naman Sewa Society, which organises the grand Ramlila at the Satpula Ground in Chirag, Delhi, filed the plea through advocate Prateek Chadha on record. The petitioner said that the order would hinder religious celebrations during this period.

“The Ramlila and the fair around it see significant footfall each year during Dussehra and Navratri. Such festivities are organised in every nook and cranny of the city, and these were scheduled to commence on October 3, 2024. However, now, in light of the order assailed in this present petition, the commencement of these festivities across the city and long-standing traditions observed by innumerable residents of Delhi is in jeopardy for no constitutionally valid reason,” the petition said.

“Given that the highly religiously significant period of the Navratas begins on 03.10.2024, any assemblies to celebrate the festivities in the notified areas [New Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and all the border areas of the NCT of Delhi] will be adversely affected,” the petition read.

In the plea, the petitioner sought quashing and setting aside of the order dated September 30, 2024, issued by the Commissioner of Police.

Delhi Police exercising and enacting the powers under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibited the assembly of five or more unauthorised persons from September 30 to October 5. During this period, there is a prohibition on the assembly of five or more unauthorised persons, carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis and so on and dharnas in public areas. (ANI)

