Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of CM Arvind Kejriwal Till August 8 In Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: In yet another setback, the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been extended by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court.
His further detention pertains to a case filed by CBI in connection with the so-called Delhi Excise Policy scam.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo appeared before the court via video conference from Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8. The court has listed the next hearing on July 31 and has directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce Delhi CM via video conference on that particular day.
The court also extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha, and other accused in the ED's money laundering case related to the scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal on July 12 in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the now-scrapped excise policy.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had ruled that certain legal questions from Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency need to be referred to a larger bench.
However, the Delhi CM remains in Tihar Jail due to his arrest by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy's formation and implementation.
Notably, Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in connection with the ED's case since March 31. The case pertains to corruption and money laundering during the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy to grant licenses to liquor traders in exchange for kickbacks.
Allegations had emerged that this policy allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes to get the license.
This caught the attention of Delhi L-G VK Saxena who recommended a meticulous scrutiny into the scheme. Following investigation, a case had been lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).