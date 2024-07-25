Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of CM Arvind Kejriwal Till August 8 In Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: In yet another setback, the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been extended by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court.

His further detention pertains to a case filed by CBI in connection with the so-called Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo appeared before the court via video conference from Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8. The court has listed the next hearing on July 31 and has directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce Delhi CM via video conference on that particular day.