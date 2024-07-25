New Delhi: Budget Showdown; Both Houses Reconvene Today

NEW DELHI: The discussion about the Union Budget for 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, will continue in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today.

Opposition members protested against the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and walked out of the Rajya Sabha.

Yesterday, the Parliament had a heated session as the Opposition criticized the Budget, calling it "discriminatory" and accusing it of favoring states governed by the BJP and its allies, especially Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.