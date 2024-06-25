Delhi Minister Atishi Admitted To ICU After Blood Sugar Levels Drop, Ends Hunger Strike

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena's hunger strike over the prevailing water crisis in the national capital ended on Tuesday after her health condition deteriorated, the Aam Aadmi Party said.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, while addressing a press conference, informed that the 43-year-old water minister was admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital after her blood sugar level fell to 36.
He said that the doctors advised them to admit her to the hospital immediately as her health worsened and warned that failing to do so could result in her death after her blood sugar levels dropped significantly.
This prompted swift action as Atishi was rushed to the hospital at around 4 am and she is currently admitted to an ICU.
Earlier in the day, the AAP MP revealed that Atishi's blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM.
"She has not eaten anything for the last five days," the AAP wrote on its X handle and posted pictures of Atishi being taken to the hospital.
Amidst a prolonged heatwave in Delhi, Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21 demanding the BJP-ruled Haryana government to release water for the national capital.
She has accused Haryana of depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi by releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water.
"There are 2.8 million people in the city who are aching for just a drop of water," the Delhi Water Minister said on Monday, the fourth day of her fast.
"My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run," the AAP leader said in a video message posted on her official X account.
Atishi reitarated that she will continue the fast till Haryana releases water despite her deteriorating health.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that Atishi's weight was reduced by 2 kg in the four days of her indefinite fast.
"Water Minister Atishi's weight is decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on June 21, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just four days," the AAP said in a statement.
The party further added that her blood sugar level decreased by 28 units on the fourth day compared to the first day of the hunger strike.
