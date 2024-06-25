Delhi Minister Atishi Admitted To ICU After Blood Sugar Levels Drop, Ends Hunger Strike

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena's hunger strike over the prevailing water crisis in the national capital ended on Tuesday after her health condition deteriorated, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, while addressing a press conference, informed that the 43-year-old water minister was admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital after her blood sugar level fell to 36.

He said that the doctors advised them to admit her to the hospital immediately as her health worsened and warned that failing to do so could result in her death after her blood sugar levels dropped significantly.