Delhi Police apprehend 28 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

New Delhi: The Bangladeshi Cell of the South East Delhi Police has apprehended 28 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing illegally in India.

The operation commenced with sharp surveillance action, leading to the interception and apprehension of 28 Bangladeshi nationals from various locations in the national capital.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they entered India illegally through the Khulna border, West Bengal, along with several others.

All 28 apprehended migrants have been placed at a Temporary Detention Centre, where further necessary legal formalities for their deportation are actively underway.

As of now, a total of 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported, and the deportation process for the recently apprehended 28 individuals is in progress.

Preliminary profiling reveals that these individuals are largely unskilled, working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or undertaking other casual occupations. None of them possessed valid documents or authorisation to remain in the country.

Earlier, a team from the Operations Cell, South West District, detained two illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had been living in India without valid visa documents for the past two years, police said.

According to officials, the deportation process has been initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, after all formalities have been completed.

Police identified the detainees as Md. Abdulaziz Mian (46), a resident of Sakhipur, Tangail district in Bangladesh, and Md. Rafiqul Islam (29), a resident of Kaliganj, Gazipur district in Bangladesh. (ANI)

