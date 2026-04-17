Domestic LPG supply normal, 4.58 lakh new PNG connections gasified

NEW DELHI: Supply of LPG to domestic households remains normal against online bookings, which have increased to 98 per cent, and no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships despite the supply being affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday. The government has ensured that 100 per cent supply is being made to domestic LPG, domestic PNG, and CNG for vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.

Deliveries based on the Authentication Code (DAC) received on the registered mobile number of the consumer have increased to around 92 per cent, which is preventing diversion at the distributor level, it said. About 4.58 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 5.1 lakh additional customers have registered for new connections since March this year. (IANS)

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