Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Hyderabad, seized Hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad, seized hydroponic substance worth Rs 7 crore from two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Friday. According to an official release, based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI, Hyderabad intercepted two Indian passengers coming from Bangkok at Hyderabad International Airport on October 31. Upon systematic search of their check-in luggage, 13 vacuum-packed transparent packets were found inside the packets of chocolates. The DRI said that a greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from all 13 packets, and when tested with a field test kit, it indicated positive for Marijuana. The packets containing 7.096 kgs of hydroponic weed have been seized, and the passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and remanded to Judicial Custody, the DRI said in a release. Further investigation is in progress, it added. Earlier Telangana Police recovered 150 grams of MDMA drugs and arrested an individual for selling drugs, said police officials. Acting on credible information, Chanda Nagar police conducted a raid on a house and arrested an individual for selling drugs for easy money. The arrested person has been identified as Krishna Ram, a native of Rajasthan. Speaking on the raid, Raghu, Sub-inspector of Chanda Nagar police station said, “We conducted a raid near Thimappa House No. 56, based on credible information, and found 150 grams of MDMA drugs in possession of Krishna Ram (28), a native of Rajasthan.” “Ram, who was visiting his relatives, allegedly sold drugs for easy money and had a history of doing so, with no prior cases against him,” added the Chanda Nagar Sub-inspector. (ANI)

