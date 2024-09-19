World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen takes over as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen on Wednesday joined the Telangana Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) following her appointment by the state government in recognition of her achievements.

She met Director General of Police Dr Jitender and submitted her joining report.

The DGP welcomed her. "We proudly welcome two-time world boxing champion and Olympic athlete, Nikhat Zareen, as she takes on her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police)," he said.

"She submitted her joining report to me today. Her remarkable achievements inspire Telangana, and we look forward to her continued service to the state," he added.

Hailing from Nizamabad district, Nikhat has been a two-time world boxing champion and has also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. She recently participated in the Olympics held in Paris. IANS

