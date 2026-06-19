DMK Stages Protest During First Assembly Session Under TVK-Led Government

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that began under the TVK-led coalition government on Thursday, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivering the customary address to the House, witnessed strong protests from the principal Opposition DMK.

At the maiden sitting of the newly constituted Assembly, the session began with the Governor's Address, which outlined the government's policy priorities, welfare commitments, development agenda and administrative road map for the coming years.

Governor Arlekar arrived at the Assembly complex at Fort St. George and was accorded a ceremonial reception near the second gate of the Secretariat's main building.

Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar and Assembly Secretary Srinivasan welcomed the Governor with bouquets and escorted him to the Assembly Hall. The proceedings commenced with the rendition of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu followed by the National Anthem.

Governor Arlekar then began his address, detailing the new government's vision and key initiatives for Tamil Nadu.

However, the opening day of the session witnessed major protests from the main Opposition party, the DMK.

Party legislators entered the Assembly wearing black badges and staged demonstrations against the ruling dispensation.

Minutes before the commencement of the House proceedings, DMK MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition and DMK Legislature Party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin assembled outside the Assembly Hall within the Secretariat premises.

Holding placards and raising slogans, they accused the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

The DMK legislators alleged that the ruling alliance was attempting to destabilise the Opposition through political inducements and horse-trading.

They also charged the government with presiding over a deterioration in public safety and democratic norms. Several Opposition members displayed banners highlighting what they described as increasing incidents of crime and administrative failures under the new government.

The protest created a charged atmosphere ahead of the Governor's address, though Assembly proceedings commenced as scheduled. (IANS)

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