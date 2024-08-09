‘Do not fall prey to Opposition’s false narratives’: NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Dindori: In a serious bid to woo girls, women, youth, farmers and Backward Classes in the run up to the Assembly elections, NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched the ‘Jansanman Yatra’ assuring them of all possible support for their empowerment and uplift. Ajit Pawar told the gathering comprising mostly of women, that he had cleared files pertaining to expenses worth Rs 6,000 crore to be made on a slew of welfare and development schemes.

These schemes include the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhyamantri Karya Prashikshan Yojana, free power supply to agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horse power.

Ajit Pawar kick-started his yatra from the tribal dominated Dindori, which is currently held by NCP legislator Narhari Zirwal, in the presence of ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Patil, Sanjay Bansode and the state unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

Ajit Pawar will complete the first leg of his Jansanman Yatra covering North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Mumbai and Vidarbha on August 31.

The junior Pawar, who is seen sporting a pink jacket these days, will move around in a special pink bus and interact with the masses in a bid to create awareness about the government’s schemes and increase the NCP’s presence ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar appealed to the women to elect the Mahayuti government again in the Assembly elections so that the implementation of various welfare and development schemes would continue unabated for the next five years. (IANS)

