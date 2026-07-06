DRI seizes 1.11 lakh Codeine-based cough syrup bottles in Tripura, West Bengal

In a crackdown against narcotics supply networks, the DRI seized 1.11 lakh of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles and arrest of one person in two separate operations conducted in Tripura and West Bengal, an official said on Sunday. The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a consignment being transported in the parcel van of a train bound for Agartala on July 2 and seized it under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the official said in a statement. The contraband was found ingeniously concealed inside 80 metallic drums beneath a layer of powdery substance used as cover cargo, it said. A total of 55,626 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup were recovered and seized, it said. The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Assam Rifles. One person, who had arrived to take delivery of the consignment was arrested. Around same period, in another operation, DRI officers searched a warehouse at Dankuni, West Bengal, where 56,225 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup were recovered from 104 sealed iron drums, said the statement. The bottles had been concealed beneath a layer of china clay powder inside the drums to evade detection. The entire quantity was seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, it said. Overall, the two operations resulted in seizure of around 1.11 lakh of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles and arrest of one person, it said. (IANS)

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