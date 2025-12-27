ECI plans web surveillance of polling booths during 2026 Bengal elections

KOLKATA: With the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning a more elaborate web surveillance mechanism for polling booths across the state during the voting process.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, as a first step, cameras installed inside polling booths for webcasting will be positioned in such a manner that a 360-degree view of the entire room is available to officials monitoring the live feed from control rooms.

Secondly, high-resolution cameras will also be installed outside polling booths to capture visuals of the surrounding area for a certain distance. This measure is aimed at enabling quick identification of any unauthorised gathering of political party workers or other suspicious activity near polling stations.

At the same time, insiders from the CEO’s office said that every camera installed at polling booths would be thoroughly checked by technical teams appointed by the Election Commission before the commencement of polling.

Any malfunction detected during the polling period will be addressed on an emergency basis by the technical teams. Similarly, any attempt to tamper with the cameras or the webcasting process, including efforts to cover camera lenses, will be dealt with immediately. (IANS)

